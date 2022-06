US Army veteran Alexander John Robert #Drueke and ex-Marine Andy Tai #Huynh – were captured after their force was defeated by a Russian infantry company, apparently near the #Kharkov/#Kharkiv area. Drueke is allegedly 39. pic.twitter.com/09aHIEU2G2https://t.co/qPoKX0Q8bY pic.twitter.com/zaSsOQlbFx