We are beyond devastated at the loss of nine lives this morning in the hills in front of our house: Kobe and his daughter Gigi, their friends and the pilot. Our prayers go out to your families. We ran out right away and it was so very foggy that you can hardly see the smoke from the fire. The video that is posted was approximately 20 minutes after the helicopter crashed. So gutted to know that the crash we watched from our front yard was that of these amazing people. #ripkobebryant