Sona Sherpa , just few meters below the summit of Mt. K2 on 16 Jan 2021.



Sona and some other Sherpa waited several minutes at the point to form a group of 10 climbers



🦾Best example of Team work and collaboration.



Enjoy the view 😊 #sst #sevensummittreks #k2expedition pic.twitter.com/fs1cHwxWw4