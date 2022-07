On a video Kadyrov’s right-hand man Magomed Daudov calls RU terrorist actions «jihad» & says, that «our brothers 1st of all defend here Islam, values ​​& the greatness of Allah».

Hard to imagine a greater offense for Muslim community than covering up RU terror with Islam.

Also ⏬ https://t.co/m6JNapoTTc pic.twitter.com/K3KUIhnRaH