Today, our colleague @galandecZP posted two videos recently filmed at Maslovka railway station near Voronezh. The videos show Msta-S self-propelled howitzers, T-80U tanks and apparently a Buk anti-air missile system (at least a dozen launchers and a radar vehicle are visible).

